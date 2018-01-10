El Plantio Golf Society delay for frosty greens

A delay of 45 minutes, on Tuesday, 9th January, due to frost on the greens left 19 members of El Plantio 2 Golf Society kicking their heels in frustration.

However, when the all clear sounded 5 teams of 3 players(who were given a 6 point advantage) over the sole team of 4, commenced a ‘Waltz’ team game.

Nearest the Pins, Hole 1 – Alan Janes, Hole 6 – Dave Boswell. 3rd Place, Lawrence Wanty, Brian Edwards, Chris Linathan – 73 points. 2nd Place, Alan Janes, Dave Boswell, Gary Needham, Mike Davies – 79 points. 1st Place, Dave Swann, Alan Robinson, Brian Coupe – 84 points.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities. The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230

David Swann