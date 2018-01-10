Daya’s four games unbeaten run comes to an end

Algorfa 2 -1 Daya Nueva

The first game of the New Year for both teams so the slow start by both sides was probably down to Christmas excess !

On seven minutes a poor back pass from Sierra to Mochin put Daya under intense pressure as Algorfa spurned numerous chances from this mistake to score. It was the home side now beginning to control the game although Daya did cause them some concerns. From a free kick on twelve minutes the home side had a great effort that flew just over the bar.

On sixteen minutes Alex produced a good save from the Algorfa keeper as Daya came more into the game. On twenty five minutes following an Algorfa free kick the ball ricochet around the Daya penalty area with shots hitting the post twice as the home side again failed to put away easy chances. Braulio was clean through for Daya moments later but was forced wide by the advancing keeper and the chance was gone.

On thirty four minutes the miss of the season occurred when from two metres out Algorfa managed to blast the ball over the bar. The home side were now in total control so how it was still goalless was anybody’s guess. On the stroke of half time Daya’s luck run out when Mochin could not hold onto a ferocious free kick from just outside the Daya box. The visitors could have no complaints with the one goal deficit at the break. In truth the home side should have wrapped up all of the three points by now.

With the second half two minutes old Daya equalised when a free kick was turned in by Omar. In the last few games Daya have proved a difficult side to beat, could it be the same today ? On sixty five minutes Rocamora hit a speculative shot that produced a good diving save from the home side’s keeper.

Algorfa went ahead on seventy four minutes when a poor attempt at a clearance by Daya went straight to a home side forward who had the easiest of chances for the second goal. Now what could Daya come up with in an effort to get something from the game ? On eighty minutes they did have a great chance from a corner but a powerful header went just wide !

Soon after Daya suffered a red card. With the visitors down to ten men for the final minutes Algorfa shut up shop for a 2-1 victory. Daya were very very poor today, losing for the first time in five games.

They did not look at all sharp and were beaten to the ball far too often. Perhaps too much Christmas pudding was to blame.

No game next week (this gives us a chance to get over the Pudding)