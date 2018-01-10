Age Concern Celebrates 3 Kings Day.

A 3 Kings celebration party was held on Saturday 6th January at the centre of Age Concern in Calle Paganini, La Siesta. This special afternoon was for the benefit of 45 valued beneficiaries who certainly know how to party, and they did in style!

A delicious buffet tea was specially prepared by the staff of The Vestry in Algorfa, and was enjoyed by all who attended. Entertainment was provided by Jerry, who got the dancers dancing and singers singing to songs from the 60’s and 70’s which created a fun atmosphere.

A raffle of a huge hamper of Christmas goodies, generously supplied by the Age Concern Charity shop in Torrevieja, was won by Margaret Dumbleton, a very lucky lady.