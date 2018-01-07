Orihuela spends 240,000 euros on repairing costal embankments

Orihuela council is spending 240,000 euros on work that will repair many of the embankments running along the coastal walkways from which there are frequent landslides causing problems to many of the paths and beaches.

The most recent work got underway last week along the slopes at Aguamarina beach, following authorisation from the General Directorate of Coasts who will be footing the bill.

The works consist of cleaning the slope, building a masonry wall to avoid continuous erosion by rainwater and installing a triple-twisted bollard mesh on both sides of the wall to contain any possible detachment of stones rolling onto the beach. The works at Aguamarina have a budget of 52,713 euros and will be ready in two weeks.

These works complete those already completed on the cliffs along Cabo Roig costing 187,000 euros that had necessitated the closure of the promenade along Cala Capitán for more than 3 years.

The councillor for the beaches, Luisa Boné, said that “as the technical services became aware of the existence of new landslides, a contract was raised to repair the stretch of the slope that had eroded and that posed a risk both to those who travelled along the promenade and to those who travelled along the beach.”