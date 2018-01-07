Mojácar Holds 3rd Indoor Youth Football Tournament

Mojácar recently hosted the 3rd Indoor Youth Indoor Soccer Tournament, organized by the local Council’s Sports Department. The event, held at the La Fuensanta de Mojácar Sports Centre, brought together forty young players aged 12 and 13 from neighbouring towns, along with their loyal relatives and supporters.

The matches, under the watchful eye of a professional referee, went off in an atmosphere of great sportsmanship and after a hard-fought final, the team from Garrucha came first, with Mojácar’s Nexa team as runners up.

Nexa’s Pablo Belmonte was declared the tournament’s best goalkeeper, although all the players showed a very high level of play.

Mojácar’s promising young team are currently performing superbly and along with their coach, Felipe Grima, are delighting their many local fans.

Ana García, Mojácar’s Sports Councillor, presented the trophies afterwards and was keen to stress the importance of sporting activities at this age saying, “When young people take part a sport, they learn to work in a team, respecting the rules as well as their companions.”