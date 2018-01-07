Honours go to Eintracht Frankfurt in Pinatar’s German duel

By
@leadernewspaper
-
0

Eintracht Frankfurt won the first match to be staged at Pinatar Arena on 2018. In front of over 700 spectators the German Bundesliga club beat Division 1 outfit FC Erzgebirge Aue on Saturday by 3-1 with goals from Haller, Hrgota and Gacinovic.  The Aue goal came from Maria late in the game.

Meanwhile on Sunday afternoon Werder Bremen notched up a comfortable 4-0 victory against Twente Enschede in the in the 700th match played at the Pinatar Arena

The German team was far superior to their Dutch opponents and a brace from German international Max Kruse had the game won by half time. Kainz and Johannes Eggestein got the 3rd and 4th for Bremen against their lacklustre opponents.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

 

 

LEAVE A REPLY