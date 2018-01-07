Cats poisoned in Pilar de la Horadada

Police in Pilar de la Horadada say that in recent days they have found the possible poisoning of stray animals in a number of different locations in the town. All seem to have suffered symptoms that are appropriate to dying by the ingestion of poison.

As such the Councilor for Animal Health, José Francisco Albaladejo, warn last week of his suspicions saying that it is “a very serious attack on public health.”

In describing them as extremely serious, he said that these types of act are punishable by fines of up to 18,000 euros also announcing that the council is working “to change the ordinance and toughen the sanctions even further.”

On behalf of the Department of Health and Animal Protection Albaladejo appealed to residents who are concerned about the welfare of street animals not to take such drastic measures, but please notify his department which will then take appropriate measures in resolving the situation.

He also asked anyone who might be aware of poisons being placed in public areas to please inform the Local Police and the City Council, because could constitute a serious danger to both animals and to children.