Belgian Football Team Trains In Mojácar

Mojácar has been the venue for a full training week for the Belgian football team, SK Deinze, who are among the leaders of Belgium’s first amateur league division. Under the direction of their coach, Van Acker, they have been working at the town’s municipal football ground in preparation for their next match, on January 13.

The players and trainers stayed close by, at Mojácar’s Hotel Marina Playa, which offers quality accommodation along with a gym, heated pool, sauna, etc to rest and wind down after a strenuous day.

The SK Deinze team is the first of the Belgian amateur and professional teams that are making plans to come to Mojácar in order to top up their training during the winter season.

The sports events company, Kortweg, has been organizing trips to Mojácar for the Belgian cycling elite for over 8 years and, is now charged with opening up similar offers to the country’s football teams who find the climate and facilities ideal.

This collaboration between Kortweg, Hotel Servigroup Marina Playa and the Mojácar Council has put the town in the spotlight to Belgium’s professional sports, where the disciplines of cycling and football have the most followers.

Van Acker also told the press how pleased he was with the standard of the facilities on offer as well as how surprised he was by the excellent weather that he and his players have had the chance to enjoy.

These joint enterprises between sports professionals from northern Europe also represent a very important opportunity for local tourism, by looking beyond the traditional high demand summer season.

The fight against seasonality in the tourism sector is one of Mojácar Council’s priorities and, the work done on initiatives such as these with collaborating businesses is now certainly reaping rewards.