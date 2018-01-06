TORREVIEJA DARTS LADIES ORGANISATION

Ladies Blind Triples in Me mory of Irene Russell & Eileen Evette

The Ladies of the League gathered at the New Tavern, in San Miguel, for our Ladies Blind Triples event. Again, the Ladies League Memorial Shield, which is Dedicated to the Memory of those Departed will be presented to the winners. Unfortunately, we lost two of our Ladies durng 2017, namely Irene Russell & Eileen Evette.

Thank you everyone, because this time we had the highest number of players attending the event. I am delighted with this, as attendance for this event has been poor in previous years and as we cannot fit the Pentathlon into the schedule; this is the only event we can mix everyone together as League.

Due to being well supported, we had a preliminary round, and during the evening we had a Christmas Fancy Dress competition. Surpise, surprise, everyone in Fancy Dress decided on an impromptu sing song serenading us with Rudolf the Rednose Reindeer and good fun was had by all. Kim Fickling won the best fancy dress – well done Kim.

Then came the exciting Semi-Finals between Gail Murray, Ellen Attwood & Heather McCormack and Pam Horton, Marylyn Jackson & Beatty Powell. Then the second Semi-Final between Ann Wharton, Margaret Morris, & Mitch Halliday and Ann McGivern, Lillian Thomson & Simone de Lacy.

The Final between Gail Murray, Ellen Attwood & Heather McCormack and Ann McGivern, Lillian Thomson & Simone de Lacy was won by Gail Murray’s Triple which became Champions of the night. Well done everyone who took part.

I Have to say a warm hearted thank you to Ian Dowerick for hosting the evening at the New Tavern, and for providing us all with an excellent supper, including a very tasty vegetarian lasagna which was appreciated by everyone. Thanks also go to the Bar Staff Isabel and Paula for all their hard work, including Stan the Man and the other Ladies who kindly did the marking throughout the evening. This was our best Triples event to date.

In the meantime, may I wish everyone a Prosperous and Healthy New Year for 2018, keep up the good work and enjoy your darts.

Photo: Back Row Runner’s Up; Lillian Thomson, Simone de Lacy & Ann McGivern. Front Row Champions: Heather McCormack, Gail Murray & Ellen Attwood.