SEAT sells out of Leon Cupra R UK Allocation

All 24 UK examples of SEAT’s fastest and most exclusive road car snapped up in a matter of weeks

The recently released Leon CUPRA R has proved a UK smash-hit, with all 24 destined for these shores snapped up in super quick hot hatch time.

The limited production run of just 799 examples, combining a raft of technical upgrades with sophisticated styling and a premium finish, has hit on a seriously appealing ‘R’ formula.

The ultra-exclusive, UK-specification Leon CUPRA R cars, all 310PS six-speed manual gearbox versions, cost £34,995 on-the-road. Like their siblings, they boast modified camber angles on the front axle, four piston Brembro brake callipers and a retuned sports exhaust system, plus, a rear spoiler providing 20kg of downforce for even grippier handling.

In grey or black, the Leon CUPRA flagship is the epitome of a “Q-car”. Among the ‘R’ enhancements are carbon fibre details for the rear spoiler, lower lip spoiler, side skirts and rear diffuser. Plus, the extended wheel arches and the front also benefit from a more powerful design around the air intakes. Copper colouring is also a key theme and comes into play on the door mirrors, CUPRA tailgate lettering, and copper and black 19-inch CUPRA R alloy wheels.

The cabin of the SEAT Leon CUPRA R has also been made even more stylish, with the copper hue carried through to the detailing on the dashboard, centre console, door panel stitching and CUPRA steering wheel logo. Rounding off the sport-oriented look and feel is Alcantara® for the gearstick, steering wheel and front bucket seats with copper stitching.

Commenting on the limited edition model’s super-swift sell-out performance, Richard Harrison, Director, SEAT UK, said, “As soon as we saw the Leon CUPRA R for the first time, we knew it would appeal strongly to British performance car enthusiasts, but, we’ve simply been blown away by the amount of interest shown its generated. I’m delighted, and not the least bit surprised, that the UK-bound cars all found homes in such a short space of time. I’m sure their lucky owners will enjoy many years of great driving in this exclusive series.”

First UK deliveries of the SEAT Leon CUPRA R begin this month.