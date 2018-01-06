Carp R Us Fishing Club

Due to the poor state of the Rio Segura at Eden stretch the club fished round five of the Winter Series on the canal near Mercadona on the N332. Again, despite near perfect weather conditions (24 and light wind), the fishing was hard.

First was Steve Fell with 4.42 kg of carp and mullet caught on bread, second was Roy Butress with 2.94 kg of carp on corn, third Tom Marshall with 1.10 kg and fourth Jeremy Fardoe with 0.84 kg.

The club is always keen to get new members. If you are interested contact the secretary, Steve Fell, on 634379081.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on our Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.