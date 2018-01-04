SMGS at Villamartin. January 3rd, 2018.

The first outing of 2018 saw 32 members and 4 guests start an hour later than expected due to an administrative mix-up. At least the weather was warm (though breezy) by the time the first game had teed off.

As usual, the greens were very pacey and the tees positioned well back. Adding in the wind factor meant scores were below par for everyone. Best score of the day was 34 points, set by Brian Mulligan and Dave Blackburn.

Similar to the greens, the fairways were slick, dry and sparse in places giving plenty of run (mostly into the wrong places!). A strong crosswind caused havoc at the dreaded 17th which recorded just five pars. Nearly a third of the field returned no score mostly due to long putts not making the top tier. All-in-all a tough but sunny day at the office.

Nearest the pins – Ivan Hanak (Hole 6) Ralph Tilbrook (Holes 9 & 17) and Darren Hancock (Hole 13)

Best Guest – Liz Sully (28).

BRONZE – 4th Chris Hamblett (30 c/b). 3rd Ian Parkinson (30). 2nd Ralph Tilbrook (32) 1st Brian Butler (33).

SILVER – 4th Ken Flaherty (30 c/b). 3rd Phil de Lacy (32). 2nd Brian Mulligan (34 c/b). 1st Dave Blackburn (34).

GOLD – 4th John “Ozzy” Osborne (31). 3rd Kenny McPherson (32). 2nd Eva Pettersson (33 c/b). 1st Ivan Hanak (33).

The “Abacus” bottle of fine red wine was taken away by Mike Greatorex.

Our thanks go to all the team at Villamartin for their help in making the day a success. Keep up to date with all SMGS matters by logging on to our website www.smgs.org or simply give Tony Smale a call on 628 227 687 to find out more about the society and its weekly golf get-togethers. Next week we will be at La Marquesa.