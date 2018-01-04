MG Boosts Supermini Warranty for 2018

From 2nd January 2018, all new MG3 stylish Superminis will come with a whopping five year / 60,000 miles manufacturer warranty. The two-year extension to the previous offer from MG Motor UK follows the milestone achievement of more than 10,000 MG3 models sold since the car’s launch in 2013.

Founded on MG Motor UK’s commitment to delivering the best customer service experience and worry-free motoring, the extended warranty is designed to afford MG drivers peace of mind that they will be looked after both on and off the road. The additional two years allows MG3 drivers to continue to enjoy all the benefits of owning an MG3, without the worry of a repair bill should anything go wrong.

Harvey France, spokesperson at MG, said: “We are always looking for ways to enhance our customer experience and value for money. The MG3 has been a strong performer for us over the past couple of years, proving a popular, reliable choice for drivers of all ages.

“The versatility, style and value for money of the MG3 are just a few of the reasons our customers keep on coming back, and we wanted to reward that loyalty with this extended warranty.”

Known for its bright colour palette, sporty good looks and ultra-low insurance rating (4E), the MG3 is proving incredibly popular with city dwellers, first-time drivers and driving schools. Starting from just £8,695, the stylish Supermini offers a considerable benefit over its rivals in both purchase and running costs.

The MG3 Form Sport is available for just £99 per month*, while offers are also available across the other variants in the range. In addition, MG3 models are now available with some exciting new packages and offers for 2018.

To welcome in the New Year, exclusive accessory packs with graphics, coloured mirror options and an interior pack are on offer for just £295, a saving of over £180 on the normal combined £479.40 price. The nine graphic options available include Burnout, Sebring Stripe, Boutique, Emoticons, Weave and Waves.

For a subtle burst of colour, you can add mirror caps from a range of six shades, including Tickled Pink, Red Rose and Wasabi.

For more information about the MG3, visit: www.mg.co.uk/mg3 and to find your nearest MG dealership visit: http://mg.co.uk/dealers/