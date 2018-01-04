HELP Vega Baja Christmas Appeal Success….

A month ago, HELP Vega Baja launched a Christmas Appeal for gifts for local elderly who may be alone at Christmas and also for non-perishable food to give local families who are struggling something a little special at Christmas. Various businesses contacted the charity and offered their services to act as “drop off” points for the donations.

Michele Masson, President of the charity said “we launched this our first Christmas Appeal early December and have been absolutely overjoyed at the fantastic response we received. Local businesses and individuals have been truly amazing with their generosity. We would like to thank everyone who has supported the appeal and to say that their kindness has made a huge difference to so many people.

My car was filled several times and I was beginning to feel like Mrs Clause as we went around distributing the gifts and food items. It was all very humbling. We would like to offer particular thanks to those businesses and their customers that offered to act as drop off points for the appeal including: Hamiltons Bake House (Benijofar), Witherspoons (Villa Martin), Wella Hair by Samantha (Chicas Bonitas, Algorfa), Casaverde (Rojales/Guardamar/Almoradi), Fonefix (San Luis) and Roger Taylor Garage (Montesinos).

Thank you also to the Cruz Roja and social service departments for their help in ensuring that the gifts reached those people in most need. The HELP Vega Baja Committee would like to thank everyone who has supported the charity throughout 2017 and we look forward to providing advice and support to those who need us throughout 2018.