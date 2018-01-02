Popular choral society present their ‘Double-Delight’

The annual musical extravaganzas mounted by leading local popular chorus Melody Makers International continue on Saturday 27th January at the Orihuela Costa Resort Hotel at La Zenia. This year, however, audiences are in for a ‘Double-Delight’ for as well as Melody Makers International there will be the 30 strong Orihuela Costa Male Voice Choir sharing the stage … with a total of nearly 80 singers entertaining during the two shows (at 2pm and at 8pm).

The shows are entitled ‘A Choral Spectacular’ and that is exactly what is promised by conductor Nigel Hopkins. As well as each choir performing individually, they will come together on four occasions bringing their vocal power to such numbers as the Battle Hymn of the Republic, and the Easter Hymn from Cavelleria Rusticana, amongst other surprises. Considering the programme will include such popular numbers as Bohemian Rhapsody, Fix You, We Will Rock You and more … plus the men performing rousing numbers culminating in Nessun Dorma … the programme can most definitely be described as both diverse and spectacular.

Soloists include the impressive Verity Hall; also the fabulous talent of Rebecca Holt – surely the most popular all-round entertainer on the Costas. Graham Cooke and Bill Nicholson will hold up the male end of the talented soloists – and a great time is promised to our audiences. Our comedy duet team will be well represented as ever.

The concerts will this year be supporting the most worthwhile children’s charity, DEBRA – the Butterfly Children, and tickets are available from La Ponderosa Gift Shop at La Zenia, also from the CardPlace shops at both Punta Prima and Benimar. The charity shops of Debra at Urb. La Marina, San Fulgencio and Pueblo Bravo, Rojales also have tickets.