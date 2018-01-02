Pinatar Arena to host over 100 international teams in 2018

Pinatar Arena has once again hosted over a hundred teams through its Football Centre in 2017 and will again host more than 100 friendly football matches in the coming year.

In addition, from this current season, Pinatar Arena will manage 11 football fields, all natural grass with the opening of a new Football Centre in La Torre Golf Resort, confirming its position as the complex that manages most fields in the Region of Murcia.

With the arrival on January 1 of Olympique de Lyon, Werder Bremen, Saint Etienne and Lille, Pinatar Arena kicked off its sixth football season. The greats of French football have chosen the pinatarense resort for their winter camp, not only with their men’s team, but also with the current women’s European champions.

The historic German Werder Bremen are also at the Pinatar Arena, which, for the first two and a half months of the year has confirmed more than 60 teams with close to 80 friendly matches in January and February .

The Football Centre will again welcome numerous Belgian teams including Beveren, Charleroi, Oostende and Antwerp, German clubs such as Darmstadt, Aue and Heidenheim, Twente Enshcede from Holland, Austrian clubs Lask Linz and Ried, Odense of Denmark, IFK Goteborg and Orebro from Sweden, Swiss team Neuchatel, Dudelange of Luxembourg and Vaduz of Liechtenstein.

Again, Asian football will see four clubs from China and a fifth from South Korea. And women’s football will also play an important role with concentrations and friendly matches involving the national teams of Spain, Holland, Russia and Slovakia.