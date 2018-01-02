Ever wondered who the lady is on the bench?

One of the most pleasant strolls along the Torrevieja coastline can be had on the Paseo Maritimo Juan Aparicio de Torrevieja which links the Paseo Dique de Levante, the wooden walkway that takes walkers out above the sea, the Paseo de la Libertad and the Playa del Cura beach.

Refurbished in 1999 it enjoys a number of delightful beachfront restaurants and bars as well as being used extensively for recreational and cultural events.

A few yards to the north of the dique is situated one of the most famous sculptures in the whole of the region, the Monumento al Hombre del Mar, a lonely lady looking wistfully out to sea, and quietly overlooking the rocky setting of Cala del Moro.

The monument has been in place for a little over 40 years where it pays homage to local mariners and the fishing traditions of the municipality. It is the statue of Bella Lola, the beautiful Lola, whose husband Antonio sailed out from Torrevieja aboard the fishing vessel “La Gaviota”.

Antonio, along with his nine shipmates were never seen again. The boat was lost at sea and despite a widespread search it was finally given up as on 12 May 1919.

But Bella Lola refused to accept his loss, sitting on the rocky outcrop for day looking out to sea and patiently awaiting his return. She remains there today as a symbol of those many thousands of women who have watched their husbands head out to sea, never to return.

Now she has become one of the most popular tourist attractions and photographed sculptures on the coast, bringing many holidaymakers into the area as they seek to add her to their holiday snaps.

During the twinning of Torrevieja with Oviedo nine years ago a replica of La Bella was presented to the Asturian city.

La Bella Lola (Beautiful Lola) is also, for many, the Hymn of the Sailor. The lyrics describe the beauty of a woman and the surrounding sea. The author is unknown and it is said that it is nothing more than a folk song.