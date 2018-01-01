PP President accuses Generalitat of abandoning Orihuela

The President of the Orihuela Partido Popular, Dámaso Aparicio has denounced the Valencian Generalitat who he says have ignored Orihuela in the preparation of their budgets for 2018.

In listing almost 50 criticisms of the new budget Aparicio, who is also the Orihuela Councillor for Markets, Street cleaning and urban solid waste and Government Transparency has reminded Ximo Puig and Mònica Oltra, the President and Vice President of the Community’s centre-left coalition government, that regardless of their actions, Orihuela remains as an essential part of the Valencian Community.

Aparicio says that, following the presentation of the draft budget presented “we cannot count on the Valencian government to look after the interests or provide any real service to our citizens, be they from the city, the districts or the coast, because of a lack of investment that will maintain or improve our quality of life.”

Among the almost 50 criticisms presented, “services of absolute necessity” are included, all of which are the responsibility of the Generalitat Valenciana, such as the expansion of the Tháder school, a new outpatient building annexed to the Vega Baja Hospital and a new theatre and multifunctional centre in the Orihuela Costa.

The PP President says that “Orihuela’ s hands are tied” by the Generalitat, because “it is impossible for the municipality to grow if social services are not provided to care for the population.” He says that he is absolutely amazed that “the Consell can allocate one hundred million euros to watch films in the Valenciano language on regional TV rather than build an outpatient clinic in Orihuela Costa”.

“They do not want to know anything about Orihuela or Orihuela Costa,” laments Aparicio, who says that “there is not even one euro for maintenance or improvements to the Historic centre of the city”.

He has demanded that they think again in demanding investment for the works that are absolutely necessary such as a program of refurbishment for decorative facades and building frontages in the Historic District as well as the investment of 1.5 million euros in the conditioning of the Castle. “