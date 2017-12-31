Masons of Dama de Elche Lodge donate money to local charities.

Worshipful Brother Gordon Ramsey, of Dama de Elche Lodge, recently visited two local charities to present cheques to the representatives of those charities to assist them in continuing to support the children in need.

The first visit was to DEBRA (The Butterfly Children) These are children born with a genetic disorder which causes their skin to be as fragile as a butterfly’s wing. This creates enormous problems and needs very careful treatment. This is both difficult and very expensive. The one thousand euros donated will be a great help in continuing the treatment of the children.

The second visit was to the Elche Children’s Home where a further cheque was presented to buy one thousand litres of fuel oil to help keep the children warm through the winter.

MASONIC SUPPORT FOR DEBRA “The Butterfly Children”

Mary Chambers, the representative of DEBRA receives a cheque for €1000 from Worshipful Brother Gordon Ramshead and his partner Sheila Fairbairn at their La Marina store. This sum was raised by the Brethren of the Dama de Elche Lodge No 163 during his year of Mastership, as their chosen charity!

MASONS PROVIDE WARMTH FOR THE CHILDREN

The members of Dama de Elche Lodge No 163 have donated one thousand litres of heating fuel at a cost of seven hundred and sixty euros, to the Elche Children’s Home! This much needed fuel will keep the children warm at Christmas and on into 2018! This is a regular donation by the Dama de Elche Lodge with the home being one of it’s charity recipients.

The picture shows Annette English of the Children’s Home receiving a cheque for €760 from Worshipful Brother Gordon Ramshead and his partner Sheila Fairbairn.

Should you feel able to support these charities please do so by contacting them directly.

If you would like more information about Freemasonry please contact me on the following email address – prensa@glpvalencia.com

WBro William Turney Press Officer