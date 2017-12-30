Saint Etienne and Lille bound for Pinatar arena

AS Saint Étienne and Lille OSC, teams from the French Premier League, will be the latest top flight clubs to use the Pinatarense complex when they train at the facilities from January 1 to 5, two of the 4 the Gallic teams that will visit the Football Centre in the first week of the year.

“Les Verts” became the first French team to use the Pinatar Arena complex when they spent a week in the area last winter.

AS Saint-Étienne is one of the most successful teams in French football and with 10 Ligue 1 titles it is still the team that has won the French championships on most occasions.

In its ranks it has Florentin Pogba, the brother of Paul Pogba, of Manchester United and the French soccer team.

Lille OSC will arrive at Pinatar Arena following the departure of Marcelo Bielsa and the arrival of Galtier, who used the site last season with Saint-Étienne and now it will do so with his club from the north of France.