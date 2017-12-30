Lyon’s Olympique choose the Pinatar Sand

Olympique de Lyon and Olympique de Lyon Féminin will visit Pinatar Arena for the very first time this winter.

The male team will be accommodated in the facilities managed by Pinatar Arenaat La Finca Golf Resort while the women will stay in the centre at Pinar del Rio. Both will be using the facility from January 1 to 4.

The men’s team, coached by Bruno Génésio, currently lies in third position in La Ligue 1 in France, behind PSG and Monaco.

In its ranks the team includes former Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz as well as the French international Nabil Fekir and the Dutch player Memphis Depay.

Olympique Lyonnais Feminin are the current UEFA Women’s Champions League holders and will face FC Barcelona in March in the competition quarterfinals.

The French team has 21-year-old Norwegian forward Ada Hegerberg in its ranks, considered to be one of the best players in the world.