Glorious Weather for the PLaza Golf Society’s last game of 2017

On this beautifully warm winters day, TPGS ventured down to Roda where 32 players commenced battle! As usual there was a mixed bag of results.

By far the best though was Darren Hancock who won the Gold Division with 40 pts off his 4 hcap, not a bad knock although there were rumours of sandbagging as he bogeyed 16, 17 and 18 ✂.✂. ✂.

2nd place was Phil de Lacy with 35pts and Warren Harris clinching 3rd with 33pts. Silver division was won by Russell Bailey 34pts, 2nd was Bill Gillies 30 pts and 3rd came Captain in waiting Dickie McAllen with 29pts. There where 2 winners of the 2’s pot our Captain Simon Lee and Phil de Lacy.

Nearest the pins sponsored by The Ale House, won by Matt Taylor, Joost Boelhouwer, Kenny McPherson, Richard Palmer and Billy “hi ho” Lane who also won best guest with 33 pts. Lorraine Palmer was best lady and Gordy came bottom of the heap with 19 measly pts! 😂 Our next game is 12th January at Villamartin.

This will sell out fast so get your names down quick at www.theplazagolfsociety.com or pop into The Ale House. Thanks and Happy New Year from all the Committee.