Christmas with friends

What better way to spend Christmas than with a group of friends all intent on having a good time together.

14 people mainly from the U3A that have become good friends through a couple of the group activities, petanca and Spanish mainly, spent their festive break at Mojacar and had a great time.

The weather was marvellous, hotel good and apart from several people having the annual coughs and sneezes, a good time was managed to be had by all.

Christmas morning after breakfast saw a game of beach petanca being tried out. Not very successful; nothing like the real thing but a table of Christmas goodies on the beach soon helped to put that matter right.

Roll on next year.

Barry Weston – Torrevieja U3A Press Officer