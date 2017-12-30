Carp R Us Fishing Club Winter series

The club fished round four of the Winter Series on the Rio Segura in Guardamar near Marjal Camping. Fishing was hard, despite near perfect weather conditions, the river system is in desperate near of some water to re-invigorate it.

First was Tom Marshall with 4.96 kg, second was Roy Dainty with 3.16 kg, third Geoff Tempest with 1.52 kg and fourth Dave Sutton with 0.82 kg.

The club is always keen to get new members. If you are interested contact the secretary, Steve Fell, on 634379081.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on our Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.