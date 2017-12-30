Alfaz Spiritual Foundation opens its doors to all, on the 11th Jan 2018, service starts at 18.30hrs at the Forum Mare Nostrum Alfaz del Pi.

We hold an open circle on Tuesdays at 18:15 where you are encourage to explore and practice your spiritual gifts within a safe and non judgmental environment, we also hold informational workshops the first and third Thursday of the month. You can find more information of these events by visiting the website events page.

Service Mediums

January

Thurs 11/1/18 Helen Grady

Thurs 18/1/18 Phil Griggs (new uk medium)

Thurs 25/1/18 Jim mcArthur

Febuary

Thurs 01/2/18 David Darnborough

Thurs 08/2/18 Pauline Kernick

Thurs 15/2/18 Sammy Fitzsimmonds

Thurs 22/2/18 Kenny Corris.

Alfaz Spiritual Foundation – Tel: 965 83 47 07

www.alfazspiritualfoundation.com – Facebook @alfazspiritualfoundation