Mar Menor youth gang arrests for stealing and selling drugs

A large group of young people, including eight minors, have been arrested on the Mar Menor and are currently pending charges for drug trafficking and the commission of over 30 robberies.

They have been detained by the Civil Guard as part of the operation ‘Infantem’. The disbanded criminal organisation was based in San Pedro del Pinatar.

During the development of the operation, in which the Guardia Civil were assisted by officers from the Local Police of Pinar del Río, five properties have been raided in which stolen objects have been recovered and hashish has been seized.

The large number of robberies to local homes generated a great deal of social alarm among the public in San Pedro because of their frequency.

This resulted in the introduction of agents specialising in citizen who were tasked with the job of identifying, locating and dismantling the members of this very active criminal group. Their identities were unknown but the police quickly realised they were dealing with the same people because the robberies all followed the same ‘modus operandi’

Two individuals were initially last November, while they were trying to rob a school in San Pedro. A few days later, the Civil Guard surprised another young man inside a house. These arrests allowed the Civil Guard to establish a line of investigation into the criminal group, which has now resulted in the location and identification of the members of the criminal organization, composed mostly of minors.

The nine arrested and the two investigated, include eight minors. The recovered objects and the drug seized have all been made available to the Juzgado de Instrucción No. 2 of San Javier and the Office of the Children’s Prosecutor of Murcia.