Grant enables additional employment in Torrevieja

Víctor Ferrández, the Torrevieja Councilor for Employment and Local Development, has this week handed employment contracts to the 23 people who have joined the council in various positions through the employment programs EMCORP and EMCORD-2017.

All were previously unemployed and have now been engaged on a full-time six-month work contract.

They include a social worker, a journalist, a sports instructor / animator, administrators, assistants, janitors and labourers.

To enable their employment the council has been the beneficiary of two subsidies by Servef for an overall amount of 416,575 euros.

Ferrández highlighted the efforts made by the European Social Fund, the Servef and the City Council to enable these contracts and asked the beneficiaries to be aware that they are now representing the council in different areas. In this sense, he said that many of them will be “facing the public, and it is important that you make an effort to provide the service in which you have been engaged”.

The subsidies have made it possible to hire people who are long-term unemployed, that is to say, registered as jobseekers for at least 360 days in a period of 540 days, and unemployed people of at least 30 years of age – without the need for meet the requirement of being long-term unemployed.