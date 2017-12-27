San Miguel Bowls Club MUFTI

Last weekend saw our Mufti Mixed Triples Open Competition sponsored by NO GROW GRASS. The weather was very kind to those who bowled later in the day, with very warm temperatures… the early mornings were freezing cold!!!!

Winners of each group were – Group A, Drew Gerard, Anne Marie Stevens, Ann Eagle: Group B, Ian Kenyon, Gail Willshire, Noel Davis: Group C, Paul & Jean Parkes, Carol Bloomfield: Group D, Mike Douglas, Rosamond Stockell Bob Nesbitt. After the playoffs , winners were Paul & Jean Parkes with Carol Bloomfield, picking up prize money of €300. Runners up with prize money of €150 were Ian Kenyon, Gail Willshire, Bob Nesbitt: Losing semi finalists winning €75 per team were Drew Gerrard, Anne Marie Stevens, Ann Eagle and Mike Douglas, Rosamond Stockell and Bob Nesbitt. Well done to you all and Many Thanks to NO GROW GRASS for sponsoring the event.

Don’t forget The Silly Beggars Roll Up on New Years Day, come along for 11am, have a laugh, with mince pies and glasses (or bottles) of wine. See Janet Thomas for details.

For further information on San Miguel Bowls Club, please contact our President, Rosamond Stockell, telephone 965 32 9778 or Secretary Pat McEwan telephone 966714257.

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ALL.