Torrevieja’s only Oompah band will be missing a beat as it re-assembles for the new season in January.

Drummer Norman Page has decided that time is ripe for him and his wife Janet to return to the UK after some 25 years living in Spain.

Norman has been driving the Oompah band for some seven years and will be as difficult to replace as are other musicians / Instrumentalists that are desperately needed.

However we wish both he and his wife ”Bon Voyage” as they recommence their life in the UK.