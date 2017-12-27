Campoverde Theatre Group do it again

Campoverde theatre group once again was out presenting cheques to charities, the recipients this time were, The Samaritans staff at Punta Prima were pleasantly surprised when members of the theatre group arrived at their Christmas fayre with a cheque for 300e and then we went to Help at Home at Flamenca beach CC and presented them with a cheque for 300e to help people who need their help in the home and with their mobility needs.

Then on Wednesday we invited Tasha’s dad to the civic centre at Cabo de Campoamor to receive a cheque for 200e for Tasha’s Appeal, the secretary Graham Haywood with the members is seen handing over the cheque to Andy. Grahams late wife was diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis in 1959.

This makes 2000 Euros alone this year we have given to charities Their next show is in February with a show called Taking the P out of pantomime with songs, dances, and sketches, tickets will be on sale in the new year so do come along and support the good work they do. information will be posted in the new year.