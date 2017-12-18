Las Ramblas Social Club Weekly Report

On Monday we started out playing a Waltzer but by the 11th hole the rain came waltzing down on us to end the round.

On Wednesday things were much brighter but with a very cold wind. We played a ·Mulligan” and the results were as follows:

Cat 1: 1st Bryan Neal 37 pts. 2nd Olga Douglas 36 pts. 3rd Lindsay Forbes 33 Pts.

Cat 2: 1 st Terry Cullen 40 pts. 2nd Annemarie Weisheit 36 pts. 3 rd Reg Akehurst 34 pts.

2´s Club: Olga Douglas, Peter Wickham, Bryan Neal and John Conway.

On Friday, a nice sunny day ideal for golf, we played the Dusty Bin game and the winning team with a score of 86 were Reg Akehurst, Lindsay Forbes, Nick Campbell and Ulrika Barthe.

Mike Mahony