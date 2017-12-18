El Plantio2 Golf Society

On 13th December another departure from the normal individual Joker competition saw 4 teams of 3 players nominating 4 holes, which counted as a double Stableford score.

The undoubted highlight of the competition was claimed by Gary Needham, who scored a Hole-in-One at the 90 metre 6th hole – the first since June 2017. Also welcome back to club stalwart Ian Henderson after a long enforced absence.

Nearest the Pins, Hole 2 – Mike Davies and Hole 9 – John O’Brien. 2nd Place, John O’Brien, Maggie Edwards, Rod Loveday – 103 points. 1st Place, John Burke, Gary Needham, Alan Robinson – 116 points. Prizewinners L to R – Rod Loveday, Gary Needham, Ian Henderson ,Mike Davies, John Burke, Alan Robinson, John O’Brien, Maggie Edwards.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities.

The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230