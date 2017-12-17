Turkey, Tinsel and Top of the Table

Javea Green Winter League played host to Bonalba Bowls Club for their last match of the 2017 calendar knowing that their top of the table position needed to be reinforced by a good win. When the opposing team turned up with reindeer antlers on their heads everyone knew it was going to be a fun game.

Always a pleasure to play against, Bonalba continue to grow in strength and are now a strong adversary, however Javea after a rousing pre match team talk from their captain Clive English were taking no prisoners and stamped their mark on the game from the first wood.

Winning on all five rinks with a shot difference of 72 ensured a 12-0 victory to see their place at the top of the league table strengthened. The Berleen team skipped by Diane Manser also won comfortably.

After the match came the Christmas lunch with the annual Stand up Sit down bingo organised by Alan Phillips who incidentally won jointly with Lynne Eldon.

Javea Green´s Northern League teams had mixed fortunes this week with Quartz having an excellent win against top of the table BBC Lions. Onyx too, by beating the BBC Tigers 8-2. Unfortunately, Opals lost 2-8 against Calpe.