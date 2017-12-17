Rojales Pantomime (Alibaba and the Forty Thieves)

Welcome to the Rojales Pantomime groups 2018 pantomime Alibaba and the forty thieves.

Alibaba and the forty thieves is one of the most famous stories from the One Thousand and one nights. The script has been updated but still retains its traditional pantomime atmosphere and humour.

Cast and crew are putting the final touches to their pantomime Alibaba and the forty thieves. A dedicated team and new cast members are pulling out all the stops in every way possible to bring to you, the audience another fun filled panto.

Meet the wicked Bombastardo who is plotting his next vile scheme to become the ruler of the world. Will he achieve his ambition? Can Alibaba and his faithful friend Margarina save the day with the help of the Genie? Will there be a love story or two?

There will be lots of songs and dance numbers also slapstick, jokes and audience participation with hissing and booing definitely encouraged not to mention “he’s behind you” or “oh no he isn’t”, “oh yes he is “

The cast will include children from ‘Essence Dance and Fitness’ helping to make up the chorus.

A happy ending is a certainty but you will have to visit Escuela de Musica Los Montesinos Jan 11th, 12th. & 13th. To find out the rest.

Tickets 7 euro. 5 for children Visit the web site (contact) for details of outlets selling tickets near you www.rojalespantomimegroup or for Reservation & more info. Christine 678 212 034 or email. shimserv@gmail.com