Portobello Walking football club supports local charities

Portobello Walking Football team, based at the Portobello Bar in Pinar de Campoverde, presented 2 cheques last week, each for 500 Euros, to AECC Cancer Research and to Amigos de San Jose Obrera, the Oriheula Childrens Foundation.

The monies were raised and collected by the football team at various fundraising events held at the Bar.

Consisting of 20+ youngsters between the ages of 50 and 75, the team has been playing locally for approximately 18 month. They meet and train every Thursday at the Pilar de la Horadada Deportivo. Next charity fundraiser, we are told, is a walk to be undertaken by two of its members, Dave Coupe and Steve Howarth. More details to follow.

More information about the club from Jonny Glennon at the Portobello Bar.