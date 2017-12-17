The Med Bar golf society, El Raso, at Hacienda Riquelme 

On a bright and sunny morning, the best it could be at 8am, we all left el raso for another trip down the motorway, this time to hacienda rilquelme. When we arrived the wind had got up and caught a few of us of guard as they had their shorts on.

A quick trip to the changing rooms soon sorted that out! The wind did not abate all day and most of the members were glad when they walked off the 18th green. The course it`s self was in great condition and a joy to play

There were four contenders for our player of the year competition and at the end of this game it was shared by Andrew Drinkall and john Goulder beating bill martin by only one point

The pictures attached are of the winners on the day and some members of our society who helped raise money for the AECC on behalf of our late member, Ivie Davies. The lady in the photograph is ivies wife, Di. 50 euro’s was also donated to Jennifer Cunningham nurses. A further 50 euro’s was donated on the day from Matt Drain new licensee of rayz bar, el raso, which gave us a grand total of 2,669.70 euros

Many thanks to all who helped raise this money for a worthy cause. Results for this outing:

Overall winner on the day Andrew Drinkall, 2nd Keith Smith, 3rd Bill Martin, 4th Ray Muttock

Nearest the pins on par 3`s: Bill Martin, ray Muttock x 2 & Martin Morgan, Nearest pin in 2 on par 4: Alan Gifford, Nearest the pin in 3 on par 5: Paul Owen

2`s pot was won by bill martin, Football card winners: Dave capper and 131(she knows who she is)

Thanks to Steve and his staff at the med bar and bistro, our next outing is at font de llop on 16/1/18

Anyone wishing to join our society is welcome and we can either be contacted by e-mail at: medbargolf2016@gmail.com or pop into the bar where all details can be left and we will get in touch with you