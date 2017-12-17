Festive theme for Reach Out

The recent “Mingle Bells” event for “Reach Out” raised a very satisfactory 366.60 Euros.

As usual the venue was the welcoming Marina Bar in Calle de Las Rosas Torrevieja and the superb Christmas lunch complimented what was to become a very fun filled afternoon including Quiz, Raffle,Tombola amongst other surprises. The festive theme continued with songs from The Rascals who gave up their time to support the charity and even Santa popped in to hand out Mince Pies to everyone.

David and Lorraine Whitney, once again organized this unique event and together with their dedicated volunteers made sure that the afternoon was a success. Thanks must go also to Iceland Supermarket for their generous donations of mince pies for this event and also for their ongoing collection of food for the charity.

Thanks too to everybody who donated to this fun afternoon your generosity is very much appreciated.