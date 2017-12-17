Costa Blanca Leader Edition 697

A truly wonderful achievement by the Orihuela Costa and District Branch of the Royal British Legion in collecting almost 45,000 euro for their 2017 Poppy Appeal which concluded recently, an increase of almost 10% on the total achieved last year.

Good news also for Maria del Carmen Garcia, who killed the rapist of her daughter 13 years ago, as she was finally released from prison.

A weekend of activities outside the Playa Flamenca town hall concluded on Sunday with the final Tasha Appeal fundraiser hosted once again by Stevie Spit. The appeal now moves into Zenia Boulevard where helpers will be rattling buckets during the course of pre-Christmas week.