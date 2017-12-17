All comers welcome at Vistabella ‘Mufti’

Vistabella Bowls Report With Lynne Bishop

It was a wet and windy morning for the last of this years S.A.L league matches, the ENTERPRISE LEAGUE Albatrosses were away at MonteMar where they succeeded in winning five rinks. Winning teams were Geraldine Fisher, Stuart Allman & Gordon Fisher 32-11. Lin Watkins, Sandra Burrows & Peter Whitehall 28-12. Neil Burrows, Arthur Brown & Brian Zelin 21-9. Sheila Whitehall, Eric Bishop & Brian Dunn 17-13. Sue Kemp, Charlie Watkins & Maggie Furness 20-19. Shots, VB 132(12) – 88(2) MM.

The Drivers were away to the Emerald Isle Titans with wins on two rinks from the teams of Helen Marshall, Mo & Martin Foulcer 19-11 and Pauline Rafferty, Del Gunning & Les Barber 25-22. Shots, VB 88(4) – 121(10) EI.

The Eagles match was abandoned and has to be re-arranged.

WINTER LEAGUE. The squad were at La Siesta where they had three wins and also a great Berleen win. Winning teams were Lynne Bishop, Charlie Watkins, Arthur Brown & Maggie Furness 25-7. Geraldine Fisher, Martin Foulcer, Carol Thorpe & Gordon Fisher 26-15. Lin Watkins, Les Barber, Peter Whitehall & Eric Bishop 17-16. Shots VB 102(8) – 79(4) L S.

Berleen winners were Sharron Kirk, Mo Foulcer, Diane Harwood & Jim Harwood 26-6.

Our re-arranged match vs Greenlands was played last Saturday with wins on four rinks from the teams of Kevin Hardy, Sandra Burrows, Stuart Allman & Brian Dunn 27-9. Sue Kemp, Tony French, Brian Zelin & Gary Thorpe 26-12. Geraldine Fisher, Martin Foulcer, Carol Thorpe & Gordon Fisher 16-7 and Lynne Bishop, Bert Ewart, Charlie Watkins & Maggie Furness 21-10. Shots, VB 107(10) – 57(2) G. There was no Berleen.

We have a mufti (fancy dress) fun day on Tuesday morning 19th December, everyone is welcome to come along and join in, the more the merrier…and prizes to be won!