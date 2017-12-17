Christmas Appeal raises funds for San Miguel Arcangels

San Miguel Winter League team had a fantastic result in their rearranged game at home with La Siesta winning 11 points to 1. Well played to Noel Davis, Val & Chris Collier, Stuart Denholm 16-9: Margaret Patterson, Tony Sansom, Lee Sinclair, Mary Dyer 20-9: Reg Cooper, Dave Greenland, Gail Willshire, Lynn Greenland 29-12; Carol Rudge, Linda Plaisted, Allen Patterson, Cliff Plaisted 19-18; Jan Allen, Stuart Hemmings, Len Rudge, Steve Cantley drew 15 all. Shots for 99, against 63.

Another home game on Wednesday against La Marina, this time winning 8 points to 4. Well done to Noel Davis, Val & Chris Collier, Stuart Denholm 17-14; Reg Cooper, Dave Greenland, Gail Willshire, Lynn Greenland 26-9; Margaret Patterson, Linda Plaisted, Allen Patterson, Cliff Plaisted 19-12; Mary Dyers team lost by 2 and Steve Cantleys team lost by 2. Shots for 93, against 70.

The weather wasn’t very kind to all Monday games, but the PULSARS had a brilliant result over Quesada Pearls!! Winning 10 points to 4. Irene Ward, Sheila Booth, Mike Douglas 28-5; Pat McEwan, Jan Farmer, John Raby 21-12; Peter & Brenda Rees, John Marshall 25-19; Alan Booth, Tom Dalgleish, Ron Nairey 20-13; Shots for 113, against 91.. Well bowled PULSARS.

The METEORS also had a great result winning 12 points to 2 against La Marina Explorers at home. Noel Davis, Stuart Hemmings, Stuart Denholm 29-3; Margaret Rogers, Dave Greenland, Steve Cantley 15-14; Tony Sansom, Val Collier, Gail Willshire 27-10; Margaret & Allen Patterson, Cliff Plaisted 26-10; Reg Cooper, Mary Dyer, Chris Collier 24-9. Shots for 131 to 65.

The COMETS didn’t do too well away at Greenlands only managing to pick up 2 points. Bob Nesbitt, Carl & Ann Eagle won 29-6 well played; , Frank Scottherns teams only lost by 1 shot; Jack Jacksons team only lost by 1 shot; Total Shots were 99 to the Comets, 107 to Greenlands.

A great big thank you to our Social Secretary, Paul Thomas for organising such a great night for our Christmas Dinner at El Prado. The night went off really well, with good food, good company and great entertainment provided by Debbie H. The Dance floor was full all night. The draw for the Christmas hampers took place the same night, First hamper went to Eileen Potts, the second hamper went to Barbara Scotthern..

The sheet is up for The Silly Beggars Roll Up on New Years Day. Starts at 11am, Mince Pies and Wine are the order of the day. Get your names down – Come and have a laugh!!!

Our Christmas Appeal raised €310 for San Miguel Arcangels. This was presented to Manolo Gomez by Club Secretary Pat McEwan. Many thanks to all who donated to this worthy charity.

For further information on San Miguel Bowls Club, please contact our President, Rosamond Stockell, telephone 699232910 or Secretary, Pat McEwan, telephone 966 71 4257.

SAN MIGUEL BOWLS CLUB WOULD LIKE TO WISH OUR SPONSORS AND BOWLERS AT ALL CLUBS, A VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS AND A GREAT NEW YEAR.