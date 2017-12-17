Bites dry up for Carp R Us in Murcia

Carp R Us

It’s difficult to know what to say about this week’s Carp-R-Us match on the River Segura in Murcia. When we arrived there was plenty of work going on at the new weir, the river was flowing smoothly and the forecast was for a warm day with light winds, perfect for a good days fishing.

However, when the match started it appears the sluice gate was raised and the river more or less stopped. Whether this affected the fishing, we are not sure, but only one fish was caught all day, a carp of about 1.5kg by Dave Hoare taken with just 20 minutes left. Everyone else was more or less bite less, not even the bleak could be tempted. Not the best days fishing we’ve had!

The club is always keen to get new members. If you are interested contact the secretary, Steve Fell, on 634379081.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on our Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.