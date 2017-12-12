Tourism in Spain – How Can You Benefit?

Spain has always been one of the most popular destinations for people all over the world to come and visit, and why wouldn’t it be? There is so much to see and do and there is something to suit everyone. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing beach break, a party haven or a city to explore, you can have it all in Spain. With recent figures showing that tourism in Spain hit an all-time high in 2016 with a whopping 75.3 million visitors, it is clear that Spain is one of the world’s most popular destinations.

So, how can you reap the benefits of this boom in tourism? Well, if you have a spare property in Spain or if you only use your property here for certain times throughout the year, you can rent it out as a short-term lease on sites to tourists who are looking for a more authentic place to stay than a hotel or hostel. In fact, rental services like these have overtaken the number of hotel beds available for tourists, proving just how popular they are becoming.

With so many properties out there, how can you make yours stand out from the crowd? If you’re looking to get involved in property rental, it’s important to follow these three steps to get your rental noticed:

Use Good Pictures

The photographs you use are the showcase for your property, so it is vital that you use good photos. If you can, hire a professional photographer to take high-quality images of the rooms and amenities to give the best possible impression to people considering your rental. If you want to do it yourself then make sure the room is clean, the lighting is good and you’ve used a high-quality camera. Bad photos can mean that your property doesn’t get booked even if the location and booking prices are ideal, so don’t overlook this aspect!

Be Present Everywhere

It’s no good just posting your property on Airbnb, so be sure to advertise on as many channels as possible. You’ve got to be in it to win it, so get on the most popular sites such as Booking.com and HomeAway. This increases your search engine rankings and makes it easier for more people to find your rental and give you more bookings. It can be difficult to manage these channels though, and you don’t want to double-book. However, there are booking calendar sync services now, which will allow you to do Airnbnb and Booking.com sync automatically. Such a rental channel manager such as Syncbnb can make it much easier for you to organise bookings and keep things simple for you and your guests.

Reasonable PricesPeople are always looking to get the best bang for their buck, so ensure that you have some of the best property prices for your rental. Sites like Airbnb give an estimated booking price depending on the amenities and features of your property, but be sure to adjust this slightly to offer more competitive prices which will attract more guests to book.

Spain is a hotspot for travellers all around the world, so be sure to give these tourists the best impression of the country and you can make a little money at the same time!