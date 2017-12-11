Torrevieja Council announces calendar of Christmas Activities

The head of the Department of Commerce, Manuela Osuna, accompanied by David Sanchez, president of APYMECO, announced the program of activities that have been organised for the Christmas holidays, the main objective of which is to stimulate the municipal urban areas with numerous activities, leisure fun.

On Wednesday 13th, between 6-7pm there will be a multicultural dance parade in different areas of the town (calles Azorín with Pedro Lorca, Caballero de Rodas and the Plaza de la Constitución) presented by Torrevieja schools.

Next weekend it is planned to decorate and paint the trees that will compete in the Painted Christmas Trees competition and that will be placed in different public squares of the city. There will also be a Santa Claus house that the children can visit and where they can take pictures.

Christmas elves will visit shops in Torrevieja, La Mata and the commercial centres in search of lucky people who, if they are chosen by any of the gnomes, can choose a gift from the establishment in which they are selected.

Activities for children have also been included in the program, which will take place on the 16th, 17th, 21st and 24th days. Sánchez pointed out that APYMECO is also working with local dance academies to develop a surprise activity on Friday 15th.

On Saturday, the 16th, there will be a Disney parade in the morning in the commercial area and, at 5:00 p.m., activities along the Vista Alegre promenade. On Sunday 17 there will be a parade of Christmas elves and costumes at 11: 00h in the Plaza de la Constitución.

On Thursday the 21st, at la calle Concepción, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., you will be able to enjoy singing activities; On Friday the 22nd, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., in the Plaza de la Constitución, you can follow the Christmas lottery draw live through a hologram, while enjoying lunch at discounted prices; and on the 23rd a “train” circuit will be organized with collection of letters from the city’s shops, which will pass through the Acequión neighborhood from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and through the town centre from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Sunday 24, APYMECO and the City Council will present gifts and toys to patients in the two hospitals in Torrevieja.

Once Christmas is over, on Saturday the 30th along the Vista Alegre promenade, you will be able to enjoy live music, varied workshops and performances.

The time and places of all these events can be viewed at www.shoppingtorrevieja.com, or on the Facebook of the Department of Commerce and on APYMECO’s Facebook page.