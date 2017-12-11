HELP ladies knit for the Red Cross

The ladies of HELP Murcia Mar Menor have been busy over the last few months knitting squares in their spare time to make up these wonderful, warm and colourful blankets, which on Wednesday 7th December were donated to the Red Cross in San Pedro del Pinatar.

Annie Heatherington who’s idea it was to start knitting to help people in need in the Murcia Region handed over all the items so far finished to Jave Cortez the President of the Red Cross Mar Menor North, who together with Vice President Genaro Cortez Anguilo and Food Coordinator Jaime Tornel were delighted to receive them on behalf of those who are in need of some warmth in the Murcia Region now that the cold weather has arrived.

Pictured are Tricia Brister, Annie Heatherington, and Barbara Scott who together with Pam Clough, Jane Kerr, Betty O`Neil and Christine Baillie of HELP and many more friends of HELP have not only knitted these blankets, both full size and baby size but have also knitted baby clothes and have donated all the wool used. Annie stated that this is going to be an ongoing project and she is hoping to get more people involved.

If anyone wants to help or would like patterns they can be had at the HELP Outlet or the HELP Office in Los Alcazares. The HELP Outlet and HELP weekly Car Boot sale have also been collecting baby clothing over the past few months which has been donated to the Red Cross. Many thanks for the donations you the public make which enables us at HELP to help the needy in the Murcia Region.

For more information call us at 968 570 059.