Four arrested in Guardamar and Torrevieja with 45 pistols

Agents of the Civil Guard and the National Police have today arrested four people for the illegal possession of weapons.

A spokesman said that the gang had 45 starting pistols in their possession, all of which had been purchased online with the specific aim of converting them into firearms.

The individual who made the actual purchases is said to have a history of belonging to radical groups and murder.

Within the framework of the competencies of the State Security Forces and Agencies aimed at detecting the increase of weapons in the illicit market, the National Police and the Civil Guard have carried out numerous investigations into criminal groups dedicated to the acquisition of such pistols which are regularly converted into genuine weapons.