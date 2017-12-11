Domino Bar Patrons Donate to Reach Out

The Punta Prima, Rocajuna area saw an afternoon of entertainment, fun and games when Domino Bar hosted a fundraiser for Reach Out Extiende La Mano.

Patrons of the popular hostelry came together to support the Torrevieja Charity with music from Just Brass band, fair games, Tarot Card readings, a Tombola, a raffle, Greeting Cards, and a clothes sale. The clothing not sold was donated for the Charity Shop.

At the end of the afternoon a sum in excess of 450€ was presented to Davy Young Secretary of the Charity who thanked all participants, supporters, bar and kitchen staff for their sterling effort and generosity which was even more appreciated at this time of year. Reach Out provides help and assistance to more than 90 homeless people between the ages of 18 and 80 year old, breakfast and lunch meals Monday to Friday.

Christmas lunch this year will be on Saturday 23rd December in the Reach Out Centre in Torrevieja. The Families look after 30+ families with more than 100 persons from grandparents, mothers & fathers and children. ALL the Families and Homeless receive a gift package at this time of year and all donations are gratefully received.

More information at www.reachouttorrevieja.eu or call 965713063.