Denise wins the Montgo Champions Cup

On Friday 8th December Montgo Golf Society played their final trophy competition of the year, the Champions Cup, sponsored by the society captain John Feek. To qualify members had to have won one of the societies singles competitions during the year, and no less than sixteen members were competing for this prestigious trophy. There was also a separate medal competition for those members who had not qualified for the main event, as well as no less than six nearest the pin prizes.

In the battle of the non-qualifiers Colin Foster came out top with a best score of the day net 68 off 14.2. In second place was Susie Snelling with a net 71 off 19.2, and third was Jan Jones with a net 72 off 30.5 pushing sponsor John Feek in to fourth place on countback. Of the Champions Cup qualifiers Vice Captain Denise Cooper came out on top, capping a great season by winning the trophy with a fine net 70 off 17.9. Runner up was another of this season’s stars, Sally Cottrell, with a net 72 off 12, closely followed home by Shaun O’Gorman with a net 73 off 5.2. The nearest the pins went to Shaun O’Gorman on the 3rd, Denise Cooper on the 6th as well as the 11th, and Stella Fox on the 16th. Nearest the pin with the second shot on the 5th went to Colin Foster, and on the 18th Ed Wallace. Sally Burrows recorded the only two of the day, which was incredible as the nearest the pin shots on the par 3’s were all extremely close.

Next week we will be playing a Texas Scramble at Oliva Nova, sponsored by Gerian van Ooijen and Francien Knoops, and our final event of the year will be on the 22nd December when we will again be at Oliva Nova for a competition yet to be determined. We were due to play a challenge match between the Captains male team and the Vice Captains ladies however despite bold, if not boastful, words from the Denise the girls bottled it completely and have failed to form a credible team!!!!!