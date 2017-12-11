Daya just would not roll over !

Sporting Orihuela 3 v. Daya Nueva 3

The early signs were not good for Daya, they just could not get their act together and their passing was non existent. On ten minutes Sporting had a good penalty shout but it was deemed to be outside the box. The free kick only produced a corner and Daya could count themselves very lucky as it should have been a penalty.

On eighteen minutes a good move down the right by the home side saw a brilliant strike cannon off the crossbar letting Daya off the hook. The visitors did put a good move together that found Rocamora at the far post but he shot just wide. Daya were now in the game more but on twenty two minutes Jamie made a great save to keep Daya from going behind.

Against the run of play the visitors went ahead when a trademark thunder bolt from Braulio flew home on twenty five minutes. Sporting hit the bar again on twenty eight minutes from yet another free kick. Daya were certainly riding their luck as Sporting piled on the pressure in an effort to score before half time. To their credit the visitors were soaking up the pressure quite well and had a couple of good counter attacks of their own. On thirty eight minutes the scores were level when a good cross was brilliantly headed home, it was no more then Sporting deserved. Could Daya now get to half time without conceding again?

With the final attack of the half, a shot all along the ground somehow beat Jamie to give the home side a deserved 2-1 lead at the interval. Sporting started the second period the better and caused some panic in the visitors’ defence. When Daya were able to get the ball up to Braulio he caused the home side problems with his all action no nonsense style but the service to him was very poor.

Jamie was called upon to make a good save on fifty five minutes but moments later it was 3-1 when Jamie was beaten by a shot he probably should have got to ! So could Daya now be staring down the barrel at a heavy defeat ? Well just hang on a minute, Daya won a free kick, up stepped Braulio and it was 3-2 ! With twenty minutes still to go would we, could we, should we get something from the game ?

The game developed into a bad tempered affair following Daya’s second goal. Braulio was floored in the Sporting box but the referee saw nothing. High tackles, pushing and diving became the order of the final ten minutes. With normal time all but up Daya somehow scrambled the equalizer through Sardi. There was still chances for Sporting to win the game in the eight minutes of added time and even then Jamie had to pull off a magnificent save as the final whistle blew.

Sporting were the better side and should have won the match. There was some aggro as the players left the field with the home side the cause of most of it.

The referee had a very very poor game and was the reason for Sporting’s not so sporting behaviour. Coach Juan Pedro must have been delighted by his Daya side’s attitude, they are becoming a difficult team to beat. Man of the Match Braulio, who else !