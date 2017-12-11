Christmas Fun with the Velvetones

Quesada Ladies Club at Casa Contenta, Rojales invited us to entertain them with our Christmas repertoire last week. The ladies joined in the fun and a good time was had by all with the club giving a generous donation to go to our charity, ALPE special school in Torrevieja.

We carried on the fun by joining the patrons of the Bridge Bar, Rojales for more Christmas fun. They passed round the charity bin and again generous donations were made. We would like to thank both of these groups for making the afternoon and evening so enjoyable.

We have a couple of events before we break for the festive season including joining the carols in the square event on the 15th December.

We start rehearsals again on Wednesday the 10th January and welcome along anyone who wants to see what our group has to offer.

Check out our website for further details. www.velvetonesharmonytorrevieja.com