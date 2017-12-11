Back to normality for Stagestruck

Stagestruck Theatre Group would normally have staged their annual pantomime by this time of the year but unfortunately, this year’s performance had to be cancelled due to their director’s ill health.

However, this hasn’t prevented the group from raising money for charity. A small group have continued to do Murder Mysteries in local bars and the whole group recently showcased their individual talents with an evening of variety which included singing, dancing, comedy sketches and monologues.

Leaf’s bar in Quesada hosted the show on 2 separate evenings to full audiences and just under 1000 euros was raised from ticket sales and raffle tickets. Stagestruck will make this amount up to 2000 euros with money raised from the Murder Mysteries and this will be donated to the Torrevieja Alzheimer’s Association.

The group will be getting back to normal for 2018 and will commence rehearsals in January for their Summer production. The show will be a musical comedy, an original script written by Stagestruck Director, Leigh Humphries.

If you would like to be informed of future Stagestruck shows and events, please make a request to be added to the mailing list to leigh.humphries58@gmail.com.